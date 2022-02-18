Manulife Financial Corp's Non-cumulative Rate Reset Class 1 Shares Series 7 About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 2/22/22, Manulife Financial Corp's Non-cumulative Rate Reset Class 1 Shares Series 7 (TSX: MFC-PRH.TO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.2695, payable on 3/19/22. As a percentage of MFC.PRH's recent share price of $25.23, this dividend works out to approximately 1.07%, so look for shares of MFC.PRH to trade 1.07% lower — all else being equal — when MFC.PRH shares open for trading on 2/22/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 4.27%.

As of last close, MFC.PRH was trading at a 0.92% premium to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend. The chart below shows the one year performance of MFC.PRH shares, versus MFC:

Below is a dividend history chart for MFC.PRH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.2695 on Manulife Financial Corp's Non-cumulative Rate Reset Class 1 Shares Series 7:

In Friday trading, Manulife Financial Corp's Non-cumulative Rate Reset Class 1 Shares Series 7 (TSX: MFC-PRH.TO) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (TSX: MFC.TO) are down about 0.4%.

