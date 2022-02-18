Markets

Manulife Financial Corp's Non-cumulative Rate Reset Class 1 Shares Series 7 About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

On 2/22/22, Manulife Financial Corp's Non-cumulative Rate Reset Class 1 Shares Series 7 (TSX: MFC-PRH.TO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.2695, payable on 3/19/22. As a percentage of MFC.PRH's recent share price of $25.23, this dividend works out to approximately 1.07%, so look for shares of MFC.PRH to trade 1.07% lower — all else being equal — when MFC.PRH shares open for trading on 2/22/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 4.27%.

As of last close, MFC.PRH was trading at a 0.92% premium to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend. The chart below shows the one year performance of MFC.PRH shares, versus MFC:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for MFC.PRH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.2695 on Manulife Financial Corp's Non-cumulative Rate Reset Class 1 Shares Series 7:

MFC.PRH+Dividend+History+Chart

In Friday trading, Manulife Financial Corp's Non-cumulative Rate Reset Class 1 Shares Series 7 (TSX: MFC-PRH.TO) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (TSX: MFC.TO) are down about 0.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Stocks Fixed Income

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular