Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Manulife Financial Corp (Symbol: MFC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $30.61, changing hands as low as $30.44 per share. Manulife Financial Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MFC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MFC's low point in its 52 week range is $23.30 per share, with $33.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.72.

