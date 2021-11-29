Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 20, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -82.14% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $19.04, the dividend yield is .84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MFC was $19.04, representing a -14.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.25 and a 13.03% increase over the 52 week low of $16.85.

MFC is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) and Moody's Corporation (MCO). MFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.71. Zacks Investment Research reports MFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 27.61%, compared to an industry average of 15.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the mfc Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to MFC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MFC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PID with an increase of 0.4% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MFC at 3.37%.

