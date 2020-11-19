Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 20, 2020

Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 20, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 21, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.48% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.65, the dividend yield is 5.05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MFC was $16.65, representing a -21.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.23 and a 93.16% increase over the 52 week low of $8.62.

MFC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) and Prudential Public Limited Company (PUK). MFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.97. Zacks Investment Research reports MFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -8.66%, compared to an industry average of -12.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MFC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.