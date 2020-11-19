Dividends
MFC

Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 20, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 20, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 21, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.48% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.65, the dividend yield is 5.05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MFC was $16.65, representing a -21.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.23 and a 93.16% increase over the 52 week low of $8.62.

MFC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) and Prudential Public Limited Company (PUK). MFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.97. Zacks Investment Research reports MFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -8.66%, compared to an industry average of -12.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MFC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MFC

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio