Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2019

Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 19, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.53% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $19.81, the dividend yield is 3.84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MFC was $19.81, representing a -1.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.08 and a 48.61% increase over the 52 week low of $13.33.

MFC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) and MetLife, Inc. (MET). MFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.84. Zacks Investment Research reports MFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 5.5%, compared to an industry average of 11.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MFC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

