Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2020

Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.209 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 21, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.98% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.49, the dividend yield is 5.4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MFC was $15.49, representing a -27.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.23 and a 79.7% increase over the 52 week low of $8.62.

MFC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) and Prudential Public Limited Company (PUK). MFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.46. Zacks Investment Research reports MFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -14.38%, compared to an industry average of -10.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MFC Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to MFC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MFC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PID with an increase of 34.49% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MFC at 2.84%.

