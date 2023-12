Dec 11 (Reuters) - Canada's Manulife Financial MFC.TO said on Monday it has agreed to reinsure C$13 billion of reserves, including C$6 billion, or 14% of total long-term care reserves, to Global Atlantic and its partners.

