Manulife expects downgrades on some energy exposures on oil price declines

By Nichola Saminather

TORONTO, May 7 (Reuters) - Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO expects significant pressure on oil prices to lead to downgrades on some of its energy holdings, but doesn't expect widespread defaults in its investments, its chief investment officer said on Thursday.

Canada's biggest life insurer invests in energy companies in its advanced life deferred annuity (ALDA) product through private equity and its subsidiary, NAL Resources, and in corporate bonds as part of its fixed income holdings.

Manulife saw losses of C$750 million ($533.54 million) in oil and gas investments in the annuity product, Chief Investment Officer Scott Hartz said on an analyst call on Thursday.

That contributed to a 40% decline in the company's first-quarter net income, reported late on Wednesday.

One-third of Manulife's oil and gas bond holdings are in more resilient midstream companies, and 94% are rated investment-grade, Hartz said. Oil and gas investments account for 6% of Manulife's ALDA portfolio.

"Given our limited exposure to high-yield issuers, we do not expect widespread defaults, although given the significant pressure on oil prices," downgrades are likely, he said.

Global crude prices have collapsed as business shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic eroded demand, and many North American companies have responded by reducing output.

"We would need to get north of $50 (for U.S. crude prices) to encourage significant shale drillings," Hartz said. "We would expect significant recovery in our portfolio at those levels."

U.S. crude CLc1 was trading at about half that level on Thursday.

Hartz added that, while further losses in its ALDA portfolio, whose losses were the result of marking expected cash flows from investments down to current levels, are possible, "we feel we’ve gotten a lot of it behind us."

Manulife shares rose 1.2% to C$16.89 in morning trade in Toronto.

($1 = 1.4057 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting By Nichola Saminather; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Nichola.Saminather@thomsonreuters.com; +1-416-687-7604;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.