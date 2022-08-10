Manulife core profit falls

US Markets
Manulife Financial Corp reported a drop in second-quarter core profit on Wednesday, hit by weakness in equity market activities and Asia sales.

Canada's largest insurer reported core earnings of C$1.56 billion ($1.22 billion), or 78 Canadian cents a share, in the three months ended June 30, compared with C$1.68 billion, or 83 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier.

Net income attributable to shareholders was C$1.09 billion or 53 Canadian cents per share, compared with C$2.65 billion, or C$1.33 a share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.2771 Canadian dollars)

