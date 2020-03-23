Manulife CEO sees opportunity to acquire good U.S. company debt

TORONTO, March 23 (Reuters) - Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO sees opportunities to acquire U.S. corporate debt, thanks to the widening of credit spreads, Chief Executive Roy Gori said on Monday.

"That's a big part of our focus, so that's an opportunity we will definitely continue to focus on and capture," Gori said.

