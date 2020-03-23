US Markets

Manulife CEO sees opportunity to acquire good U.S. company debt

Nichola Saminather Reuters
Manulife Financial Corp sees opportunities to acquire U.S. corporate debt, thanks to the widening of credit spreads, Chief Executive Roy Gori said on Monday.

"That's a big part of our focus, so that's an opportunity we will definitely continue to focus on and capture," Gori said.

