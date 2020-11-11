US Markets
MFC

Manulife beats estimates on Asia, asset management earnings growth

Contributors
Nichola Saminather Reuters
Niket Nishant Reuters
Published

Canadian insurer Manulife Financial Corp on Wednesday beat analysts' estimates for third-quarter core profit as earnings growth from its Asian and wealth and asset management businesses offset declines in Canada.

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Canadian insurer Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO on Wednesday beat analysts' estimates for third-quarter core profit as earnings growth from its Asian and wealth and asset management businesses offset declines in Canada.

Manulife reported underlying profit, excluding one-time charges, of C$1.45 billion ($1.11 billion), or 73 Canadian cents a share, in the three months through September, from C$1.53 billion, or 76 cents, a year earlier. Analysts had expected 70 Canadian cents.

Net income attributed to shareholders rose to C$2.1 billion from C$723 million a year earlier as the company posted gains from investment-related experience versus losses in the prior period.

($1 = 1.3065 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Nichola Saminather in Toronto and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MFC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular