Manulife Among Canada’s Top 100 Employers for 2022

Mediacorp Canada has recognized Manulife Financial (MFC) as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers for 2022. This award recognizes companies that, by providing exceptional workplaces for their teams, are at the forefront of their respective industries.

Manulife chief human resources officer Pam Kimmet said, "We are honoured to be recognized as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers as it validates our efforts to build an inclusive and high-performing culture. We've been laser focused on creating an environment where every one of our teammates feels supported, recognized and included, and receives ample opportunities to learn and grow."

Programs Celebrated in 2021

In 2021, Manulife focused on creating progressive policies and programs related to wellness, diversity, equity and inclusion, and a high performing culture.

The insurance company launched Fuel Up Fridays. From September to December 2021, the second Friday of each month is devoted to learning and rest.

Employees also have five additional personal days to be used in 2022. Earlier this year, Manulife launched the “Elevate” program, a program of activities and celebrations promoting healthy living. (See Analysts’ Top Stocks on TipRanks)

Wall Street’s Take

On November 5, BMO Capital analyst Tom Mackinnon reiterated a Buy rating on MFC and set a price target of $34 (C$42.81). This implies 71.8% upside potential.

The rest of the Street is bullish on MFC with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on four Buys and one Hold. The average Manulife Financial price target of C$33.77 implies 35.5% upside potential to current levels.

TipRanks’ Smart Score

MFC scores a 9 out of 10 on TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock returns are likely to outperform the overall market.

