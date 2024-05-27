Manuka Resources Sets Virtual General Meeting

Manuka Resources Ltd (AU:MKR) has released an update.

Manuka Resources Limited has announced a virtual general meeting for shareholders on Wednesday, 26th June 2024, at 10:00 am Sydney time. Shareholders can access meeting documents and vote online via the company’s website. The company encourages shareholders to engage with the process, offering assistance for any inquiries through their Company Secretary.

