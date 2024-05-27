Manuka Resources Ltd Schedules Virtual Shareholders’ Meeting

Manuka Resources Ltd (AU:MKR) has released an update.

Manuka Resources Ltd has announced a general shareholders’ meeting to be held virtually on June 26, 2024, inviting shareholders to participate via a live webinar. Shareholders can access meeting materials online and are encouraged to register in advance on the investor platform to avoid delays. Proxy voting is available for shareholders unable to attend, with options to vote online, by mail, or fax before the designated deadline.

For further insights into AU:MKR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.