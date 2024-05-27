News & Insights

Manuka Resources Ltd Schedules Virtual Shareholders’ Meeting

May 27, 2024 — 01:57 am EDT

Manuka Resources Ltd (AU:MKR) has released an update.

Manuka Resources Ltd has announced a general shareholders’ meeting to be held virtually on June 26, 2024, inviting shareholders to participate via a live webinar. Shareholders can access meeting materials online and are encouraged to register in advance on the investor platform to avoid delays. Proxy voting is available for shareholders unable to attend, with options to vote online, by mail, or fax before the designated deadline.

