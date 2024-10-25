News & Insights

Manuka Resources Ltd Announces 2024 AGM Details

October 25, 2024 — 05:27 am EDT

Manuka Resources Ltd (AU:MKR) has released an update.

Manuka Resources Ltd invites shareholders to its 2024 Annual General Meeting on November 28 in Sydney, emphasizing the importance of shareholder participation either in person or via proxy. The company encourages stakeholders to review its 2024 Annual Report for a comprehensive overview of its performance. Resolutions will be determined through a poll combining proxy and live votes.

