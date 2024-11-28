Manuka Resources Issues 500,000 Convertible Notes

Manuka Resources Ltd (AU:MKR) has released an update.

Manuka Resources Ltd has announced the issuance of 500,000 unquoted Tranche 1 Convertible Notes as of November 29, 2024. This move signifies the company’s strategic financial adjustments aimed at strengthening its market position. Investors in the stock and financial markets may find this development noteworthy for potential future growth opportunities.

