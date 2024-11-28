Manuka Resources Gains Strong Shareholder Support

Manuka Resources Ltd (AU:MKR) has released an update.
Manuka Resources Ltd has successfully passed all five resolutions during its 2024 Annual General Meeting, including the re-election of Director Dennis Karp and the approval of a 10% placement capacity. The resolutions were decided by a poll, demonstrating strong shareholder support for the company’s governance and strategic initiatives. This positive outcome reflects investor confidence in Manuka’s leadership and future growth potential.
