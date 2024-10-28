Manuka Resources Eyes Silver Production at Wonawinta

Manuka Resources Ltd (AU:MKR) has released an update.

Manuka Resources Limited has unveiled a Maiden Ore Reserve at its Wonawinta Silver Mine in New South Wales, marking a significant step towards resuming silver production. With a reserve of 4.8 million tonnes containing 8.4 million ounces of silver, the company is strategically positioned to capitalize on rising precious metal prices. This move aligns with Manuka’s broader strategy to enhance its dual revenue streams from both the Wonawinta Silver Mine and the Mt Boppy Gold Project.

