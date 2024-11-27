News & Insights

Manuka Resources Eyes Gold, Silver, and Vanadium Growth

November 27, 2024 — 08:39 pm EST

Manuka Resources Ltd (AU:MKR) has released an update.

Manuka Resources Ltd is poised to become a major player in the precious metals market, with existing infrastructure ready to produce gold and silver in the Cobar Basin. Additionally, the company boasts a significant vanadium-rich iron sands project off the coast of New Zealand, promising diverse investment opportunities. This strategic positioning sets Manuka Resources apart as it prepares to leverage its mining assets for future growth.

For further insights into AU:MKR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

