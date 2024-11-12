News & Insights

Manuka Resources Cancels Planned Share Placement

November 12, 2024 — 01:07 am EST

Manuka Resources Ltd (AU:MKR) has released an update.

Manuka Resources Ltd has announced that its additional placement, Tranche 2b, will not proceed after Claymore Capital Pty Limited opted to terminate its obligations as lead manager. The funds from this placement were initially expected by January 2025, and the company assures shareholders that it will keep them updated on its capital requirements. Manuka continues to focus on its key gold and silver assets in the Cobar Basin and its offshore projects in New Zealand.

