Manuka Resources Announces 2024 AGM Details

October 25, 2024 — 05:27 am EDT

Manuka Resources Ltd (AU:MKR) has released an update.

Manuka Resources Ltd has scheduled its 2024 Annual General Meeting for November 28, where key financial reports and a non-binding resolution on the Remuneration Report will be addressed. Shareholders are invited to participate in discussions on the company’s financial health and executive pay. The meeting will also feature provisions regarding voting restrictions for key management personnel.

