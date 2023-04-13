Markets
Manufacturing, Services Data Due as Earnings Season Picks Up

April 13, 2023 — 01:00 pm EDT

Plenty of economic data is due out next week, as a new earnings season gets underway. AT&T (T), Bank of America (BAC), Goldman Sachs (GS), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Lockheed Martin (LMT), Netflix (NFLX), Procter & Gamble (PG), Rite Aid (RAD), and United Airlines (UAL) are set to report quarterly results next week.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

To start the week, Monday, April 17 features the Empire State manufacturing index and the home builder confidence index. 

Housing starts and building permits data is scheduled for Tuesday, April 18.

Wednesday, April 19, will bring the Federal Reserve's Beige Book. New York Fed President John C. Williams is also set to deliver remarks.

Thursday, April 20 delivers the usual initial and continuing jobless claims data, the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index, existing home sales, and leading economic indicators. 

The S&P flash U.S. services purchasing managers' index (PMI) and manufacturing PMI are slated for release on Friday, April 21.

