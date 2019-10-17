Manufacturing & Retail Worries, Brexit, Q3 Earnings & Buy Google Stock - Free Lunch

On today’s episode of Free Lunch here at Zacks, Associate Stock Strategist Ben Rains takes a look at recent signs of hope for a Brexit deal and some U.S.-China trade war updates. We then dive into some disappointing U.S. manufacturing and retail data, as well as third-quarter 2019 earnings results from the likes of Netflix NFLX and other giants. The episode then closes with a look at why Alphabet Inc. GOOG is a Zack Ranks #1 (Strong Buy) stock.

The European Union and the U.K. reportedly reached a preliminary Brexit deal. Still, Prime Minister Boris Johnson must get a formal deal through British Parliament, which has proven to be a challenge before.

Meanwhile, China confirmed that the world’s second-largest economy would ramp up purchases of U.S. agricultural products roughly a week after President Trump and the U.S. said they reached a “substantial phase one deal.”

There are also signs that the United Auto Workers could be close to a deal with General Motors GM. This comes at a good time, since the U.S. Federal Reserve released data Thursday that showed U.S. manufacturing production fell last month. On top of that, U.S. retail sales dipped 0.3% in September.

On the earnings front, Morgan Stanley MS stock jumped two days after JPMorgan Chase JPM impressed. Tech giant IBM IBM was not as lucky. Plus, Netflix stock continued its climb after the streaming TV firm posted solid results after the closing bell Wednesday.

However, worrisome subscriber numbers seem to have cropped up right before Netflix faces competition from Apple AAPL and Disney DIS.

Looking ahead, Boeing BA, Microsoft MSFT, Amazon AMZN, and many other giants report their quarterly earnings next week. And Google parent Alphabet appears strong heading into its late October earnings release (also read: Solid Start to Q3 Earnings Season).

