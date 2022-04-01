Manufacturing PMI Weighs on the Pound, While the FTSE100 Finds Relief

FXEmpire.com -

It was a relatively quiet morning on the UK economic calendar. The UK’s finalized manufacturing PMI for March was in focus.

In March, the UK Manufacturing PMI fell from 58.0 to a 13-month low of 55.2, which was down from a prelim 55.5.

According to the March survey,

New orders increased at the weakest pace in the current 14-month run of increases.

Export orders contracted for the sixth time in seven months, with domestic orders also softer.

Firms attributed weaker new orders to rising geopolitical tensions, ongoing difficulties following Brexit, and loss of sales due to supply chain constraints.

Input prices increased for a twenty-eighth consecutive month, with the rate of increase hitting a three-month high.

Average selling prices also increased at the fastest pace in three months.

Despite softer demand, employment expanded for the fifteenth consecutive month.

Concerns over rising geopolitical tensions, inflationary pressures, and labor shortages left positive sentiment at a 14-month low.

Market Impact

Ahead of today’s stats, the Pound rose to a pre-stat and current-day high of $1.31513 before falling to a pre-stat and current-day low of $1.31124.

In response to today’s PMI, the Pound fell to a post-stat low of $1.31181 before rising to a post-stat high of $1.31307.

At the time of writing, the Pound was down by 0.04% to $1.31289. Despite today’s PMI, market sentiment towards BoE monetary policy remained Pound positive.

While the PMI tested Pound support, it has been a bullish start for the FTSE100, with a pullback in crude oil prices providing riskier assets with early support.

At the time of writing, the FTSE100 was up by 0.38% to 7,544.41, while Brent Crude was down by 0.78%.

Mining stocks were on the move this morning, with Rio Tinto (+1.73%), Anglo American (+1.92%), and Glencore (+1.19%) making solid gains.

