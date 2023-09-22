Manufacturing PMI Remains In Contraction Territory

Key Insights

Manufacturing PMI improved from 47.9 in August to 48.9 in September.

Services PMI declined from 50.5 to 50.2.

Composite PMI decreased from 50.2 to 50.1.

FXEmpire.com -

On September 22, S&P Global released flash PMI reports for September. Manufacturing PMI increased from 47.9 in August to 48.9 in September, compared to analyst consensus of 48. Numbers below 50 show contraction.

Services PMI declined from 50.5 to 50.2, while analysts expected that it would increase to 50.6. Composite PMI decreased from 50.2 to 50.1 due to the slowdown of the services sector but remained in the positive territory.

S&P Global commented: “U.S. businesses signaled a broad stagnation in output at the end of the third quarter as manufacturers and service providers alike indicated muted demand conditions.”

According to S&P Global, September performance data showed the worst performance across the private sector since February.

Treasury yields have moved lower after the release of PMI reports. Bond traders take some profits off the table after the recent move. It remains to be seen whether Fed will be less hawkish due to PMI data.

U.S. Dollar Index moved away from session highs as traders reacted to the PMI reports. Profit-taking served as an additional negative catalyst for the American currency.

Gold settled above the $1925 level as traders focused on weaker dollar and falling Treasury yields.

SP500 is moving higher as some traders bet on a rebound after the strong pullback. It should be noted that the rebound is not strong, although PMI reports may provide additional support to stocks. At this point, weak economic data is bullish for stocks as Fed policy outlook is the key catalyst for markets.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.