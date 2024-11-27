Manufacturing Integration Technology’s Strategic Focus Amid SGX Watch-List

Manufacturing Integration Technology Ltd. (SG:M11) has released an update.

Manufacturing Integration Technology Ltd. has been placed on the SGX watch-list due to financial criteria and is actively working to improve its financial performance and meet exit requirements. The company’s strategy focuses on enhancing revenue from its core businesses and boosting operational efficiency amidst global economic uncertainties. Management remains committed to updating shareholders on progress and developments.

