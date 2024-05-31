Manufacturing Integration Tech Targets Watch-List Exit

Manufacturing Integration Technology Ltd. (SG:M11) has released an update.

Manufacturing Integration Technology Ltd., a Singapore-based company, has been placed on the watch-list by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited and is actively working towards meeting the financial exit criteria. The company’s latest annual report details their financial performance and positions, while ongoing efforts are being made to boost operational efficiency and business performance in the face of global economic uncertainties. Shareholders are promised regular updates as the company explores various options to satisfy the listing requirements.

