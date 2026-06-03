Manufacturing ETF (MADE) Hits New 52-Week High

iShares U.S. Manufacturing ETF MADE is probably on the radar for investors seeking momentum. The fund just hit a 52-week high and has moved up 51.38% from its 52-week low price of $25.30 per share.

Are more gains in store for this ETF? Let us take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed.

MADE in Focus

The underlying S&P U.S. Manufacturing Select Index comprises U.S. companies in manufacturing and manufacturing-related industries. The product charges 0.40% in annual fees (see: All Industrials ETFs).

Why the Move?

The manufacturing sector has been an area to watch, as the U.S. manufacturing activitycontinues to gain momentum. The sector expanded in May at its fastest pace in four years, with the ISM manufacturing index rising to 54, marking the fifth consecutive month of growth, with readings above 50 signaling growth, as quoted on Yahoo Finance.Strong AI-related infrastructure spending, pro-business tax measures and reduced trade uncertainty are providing additional tailwinds, reinforcing the sector's long-term investment appeal.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, MADE has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) and might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 47.64 (per Barchart.com), which hints at a rally.

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iShares U.S. Manufacturing ETF (MADE): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.