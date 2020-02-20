Manufacturing Data This Week Look Strong. Why Investors Should Beware.

Two manufacturing reports this week could leave an investor with the impression that the coronavirus, Boeing and trade war-related storms have passed for the beleaguered industrial sector. They haven’t.

On Thursday, the Philadelphia Federal Reserve’s survey of factories in the region (which covers eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, and Delaware) showed conditions in February were the best in three years. The result—which the Philly Fed compiles based on survey responses—came in at 36.7, blowing past what the 11 economists polled by Bloomberg expected. That was the biggest beat in history, notes Jon Hill of BMO Capital Markets.

The Philly Fed report followed a big improvement in the New York Fed’s Empire State Manufacturing Index on Monday, which rose to a nine-month high.

Taken together, the reports suggest the manufacturing sector might be past its trough, said Oren Klachkin, a U.S. economist at Oxford Economics. “However, looking ahead we continue to believe that activity will advance at a lackluster pace as global growth and trade policy headwinds are unlikely to significantly relent and the negative impact of the coronavirus will be felt via global supply chains interlinkages,” he said.

There’s another reason investors should interpret these two regional manufacturing readings—which can help investors get a sense of how a closely watched national gauge produced by the Institute for Supply Management will register—with caution. The February ISM is due on March 2.

The Philly Fed survey in particular has been outperforming other regions and the national ISM because of the region’s relatively low dependence on exports, says Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics. That has made it less vulnerable to the trade war, and may similarly help when it comes to the economic impact of the coronavirus that first broke out in central China late last year.

Exports account for only 5.4% of gross domestic product across the states the Philadelphia Fed covers, as opposed to the 8.1% national average. Shepherdson said he tested the idea further, plotting the change in the regional manufacturing readings against the share of GDP in each region attributed to exports to China. (The exercise, he noted, required some adjustments given that Fed banks don’t always cover whole states, and some states, including California, aren’t covered by any monthly surveys).

The results show that the more China-dependent a region, the bigger the downturn in business activity since the spring of 2019, when U.S.-China trade talks broke down and tariffs were subsequently raised. The regions that underperformed were Richmond, Chicago, and Kansas City. Philadelphia outperformed by a long shot, while Atlanta and Dallas did in more modest ways.

It’s worth noting that no regional survey covers the West Coast—and that lack of data could mean things aren’t as rosy as the Philly and New York Fed reports have suggested.

Barron’s looked at the Russell 3000 index for a wide universe of stocks, filtering those that last year generated at least 5% of overall revenue from China. About 100 companies made the cut. Of them, about two dozen are industrial or materials companies where it’s reasonable to assume there is some impact from coronavirus, in addition to the trade war and the continuing problems at Boeing related to its grounded 737 MAX.

A handful of those companies are located on the West Coast and therefore aren’t picked up by any regional survey. They include Los Angeles-based Air Lease Corp. (ticker: AL), which gets 20% of its revenue from China, and Energy Recovery (ERII), which gets 9% of sales from China.

The West matters in another big way for the manufacturing sector. That’s where the most China-dependent ports are located, Shepherdson said.

Write to Lisa Beilfuss at lisa.beilfuss@barrons.com

