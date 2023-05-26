Manufactured Durable Goods Orders Rise for Second Consecutive Month

Highlights

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, new orders for manufactured durable goods in April showed a positive trend, marking a second consecutive monthly increase.

The total value of these orders rose by $3.1 billion, equivalent to a 1.1 percent growth, reaching a sum of $283.0 billion.

This growth followed a significant 3.3 percent increase in March. However, when excluding transportation from the calculations, new orders experienced a slight decline of 0.2 percent. Similarly, excluding defense-related orders, there was a decrease of 0.6 percent.

The surge in transportation equipment played a crucial role in driving the overall increase in new orders, as it experienced consecutive growth for two months, contributing $3.5 billion or 3.7 percent to reach a total of $97.6 billion.

US Trade Deficit Narrows, Exports Rise

Today, the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis jointly announced that the goods and services deficit in March amounted to $64.2 billion, indicating a decline of $6.4 billion compared to the revised figure of $70.6 billion recorded in February.

March witnessed an increase in exports, which totaled $256.2 billion, exceeding February exports by $5.3 billion. Conversely, March imports amounted to $320.4 billion, reflecting a decrease of $1.1 billion in comparison to February imports.

March’s decrease in the goods and services deficit was driven by a $6.4 billion reduction in the goods deficit, reaching $86.6 billion. The services surplus also saw a slight decrease, settling at $22.4 billion with a marginal decline of less than $0.1 billion.

When considering the year-to-date performance, the goods and services deficit has significantly decreased by $77.6 billion, marking a notable decline of 27.6 percent compared to the same period in 2022. Moreover, exports have shown positive growth, increasing by $61.4 billion or 8.7 percent, while imports experienced a decline of $16.2 billion or 1.6 percent.

