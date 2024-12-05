Mantle Ridge seeks restructuring of Air Products board for ‘better’ performance

Mantle Ridge, which together with its affiliates beneficially owns more than $1B of Air Products (APD) and Chemicals, issued a statement. It was reported in the press that: “Air Products and Chemicals experienced a 2.3% drop in its stock price in pre-open trading on Thursday. This decline came as a result of activist hedge fund Mantle Ridge LP withdrawing its earlier push for a board overhaul at the industrial gas company.” The firm said, “Shareholders should not fear. As has been our consistent practice in every project we have done, and has been evident from our filings and communications with the Board, we seek a restructuring of the Board to one that can enable new executives to succeed, and better board performance. This necessarily includes a meaningful minority of ongoing incumbent directors, and new independents that would comprise a majority of the reconstituted Board. In this case, we are nominating four, and the Company is nominating two, entirely new and independent candidates. We encourage shareholders to closely read our proxy filings. The board slate as specified in our amended filing should in our view be sufficient to allow the Company to approach the future on a strong footing. It seeks replacement of the four most problematic directors, the addition of four new ones we have nominated, and a process to replace the current CEO. Because the Board would not engage in a collaborative process of Board reconstruction, we took the initiative to compose this board solution on our own, informed by our fellow shareholders’ preferences and desires for change. We are grateful for the support from our fellow shareholders and are excited about the wonderful chapter ahead for the Company.”

