Mantle Minerals Launches New Drilling Venture at Roberts Hill

November 03, 2024 — 05:27 pm EST

Caeneus Minerals Limited (AU:MTL) has released an update.

Mantle Minerals Limited has announced the commencement of a new aircore drilling program at Roberts Hill, with 90 holes planned over 7,650 meters. The drilling, funded and operated by De Grey Mining Limited, aims to explore a highly prospective area near Hemi, while Mantle retains full rights to any discoveries. Results from this initiative are expected this quarter, adding significant momentum to Mantle’s exploration efforts.

