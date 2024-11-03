Mantle Minerals Launches New Drilling Venture at Roberts Hill

Caeneus Minerals Limited (AU:MTL) has released an update.

Mantle Minerals Limited has announced the commencement of a new aircore drilling program at Roberts Hill, with 90 holes planned over 7,650 meters. The drilling, funded and operated by De Grey Mining Limited, aims to explore a highly prospective area near Hemi, while Mantle retains full rights to any discoveries. Results from this initiative are expected this quarter, adding significant momentum to Mantle’s exploration efforts.

