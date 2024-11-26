Mantle Minerals Gains Strong Shareholder Support

Caeneus Minerals Limited (AU:MTL) has released an update.

Mantle Minerals Limited successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, including the re-election of David Greenwood and the approval of a 7.1A mandate. The high percentage of votes in favor reflects strong shareholder support, positioning the company for continued growth and strategic initiatives.

