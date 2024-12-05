Mantle Minerals Director Nicholas Poll Steps Down

Caeneus Minerals Limited (AU:MTL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Nicholas Poll has stepped down as a director of Mantle Minerals Limited, marking the end of his tenure on November 30, 2024. Poll’s interests included a substantial holding of 10 million fully paid ordinary shares, 5 million unlisted options, and 250 million performance rights. His departure may influence investor sentiment and strategic directions for the company.

For further insights into AU:MTL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.