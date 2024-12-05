News & Insights

Stocks

Mantle Minerals Director Nicholas Poll Steps Down

December 05, 2024 — 02:15 am EST

Caeneus Minerals Limited (AU:MTL) has released an update.

Nicholas Poll has stepped down as a director of Mantle Minerals Limited, marking the end of his tenure on November 30, 2024. Poll’s interests included a substantial holding of 10 million fully paid ordinary shares, 5 million unlisted options, and 250 million performance rights. His departure may influence investor sentiment and strategic directions for the company.

