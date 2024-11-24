News & Insights

Mantle Minerals Confirms Promising Gold Discoveries

November 24, 2024 — 08:27 pm EST

Caeneus Minerals Limited (AU:MTL) has released an update.

Mantle Minerals Limited has announced promising results from its first reverse circulation drilling program at Mount Berghaus, revealing a broad gold halo with potential commercial grades. The drilling confirmed earlier gold findings and highlighted significant intersections, including 5 meters at 1.1 grams per ton of gold and 32 meters at 0.16 grams per ton. These results bolster the company’s exploration strategy in the Pilbara region, indicating a promising Hemi-style gold target area.

For further insights into AU:MTL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

