Mantle Minerals Confirms Promising Gold Discoveries

Mantle Minerals Limited has announced promising results from its first reverse circulation drilling program at Mount Berghaus, revealing a broad gold halo with potential commercial grades. The drilling confirmed earlier gold findings and highlighted significant intersections, including 5 meters at 1.1 grams per ton of gold and 32 meters at 0.16 grams per ton. These results bolster the company’s exploration strategy in the Pilbara region, indicating a promising Hemi-style gold target area.

