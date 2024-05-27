News & Insights

Mantle Minerals Announces Option Expiry

May 27, 2024 — 04:37 am EDT

Caeneus Minerals Limited (AU:MTL) has released an update.

Mantle Minerals Limited has announced the cessation of 30 million options due to their expiry on May 24, 2024, without any exercise or conversion. This change in the company’s securities structure was officially announced on May 27, 2024. Investors and stakeholders are advised to note the updated status of the company’s issued capital.

