Mantle Minerals Announces Option Expiry

Caeneus Minerals Limited (AU:MTL) has released an update.

Mantle Minerals Limited has announced the cessation of 30 million options due to their expiry on May 24, 2024, without any exercise or conversion. This change in the company’s securities structure was officially announced on May 27, 2024. Investors and stakeholders are advised to note the updated status of the company’s issued capital.

For further insights into AU:MTL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.