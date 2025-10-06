Mantle Is 1 Crypto That's Skyrocketing Right Now. Here's What's Driving Today's 15% Move.

Key Points

Mantle has been tapped as the crypto network that World Liberty Financial is launching its USD1 stablecoin on.

An initial surge in liquidity has bolstered this project's already impressive market capitalization.

With strong momentum and plenty of political tailwinds behind this token, Mantle is becoming a must-watch crypto.

One of the fastest-growing cryptocurrencies in terms of popularity, Mantle (CRYPTO: MNT) is clearly benefiting from what's been a very risk-on environment in the crypto sector. As of 12:45 p.m. ET, this top on-chain interoperability-focused crypto platform has seen its value surge 15.7%, with the token now trading at a fresh all-time high.

While most traditional investors may be focused on the moves Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) are making, and their recent all-time highs seen this year, I think Mantle may be a more intriguing crypto to consider.

Here's what's driving this token's move today, and why that plays into a potentially longer-term investment narrative.

Big boost to network liquidity

Mantle has been chosen as the go-to modular Layer-2 network upon which Donald Trump-led World Liberty Financial's USD1 stablecoin will be launched. This launch alone has reportedly been linked to a 1% surge in the overall market share Mantle has in the stablecoin market and improves this network's stability and liquidity -- key metrics traders and investors look at when thinking about where the next big projects are likely to be built.

Indeed, the fact that Mantle was tapped as the platform upon which USD1 will be launched is a big deal. Given the various tailwinds provided to the crypto sector by the Trump administration, a further deepening of ties with a key crypto platform should boost this project's appeal in the near term.

As for what this launch ultimately means for whether Mantle will turn out to be a good investment a few months or a few years from now, I'd have to say the jury is still out on those prospects. For now, MNT is one token with plenty of momentum investors are watching closely. And they should be, given that this project is very close to breaking into the top 20 in terms of market capitalization.

Chris MacDonald has positions in Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.