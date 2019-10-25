ManTech (MANT) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

ManTech International Corporation MANT is slated to release third-quarter 2019 results on Oct 30.



For the third quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $558.76 million, indicating growth of 12.38% from the year-ago reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings stands at 60 cents, suggesting 9.09% rise from the year-earlier reported figure.



The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, the average positive surprise being 2.27%.



In the last reported quarter, the company delivered non-GAAP earnings per share of 60 cents, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 56 cents as well as the year-ago quarterly figure of 50 cents.



Although total revenues of $537 million increased 9.3% year over year, the same missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $550 million.

ManTech International Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

ManTech International Corporation price-eps-surprise | ManTech International Corporation Quote

Let’s see how things are shaping up for the upcoming announcement.



Factors at Play



ManTech’s third-quarter results are likely to benefit from solid organic growth. Growing contract wins from the U.S. government in the areas of defense, intelligence, homeland security and other federal civilian agencies are likely to have been constant tailwinds.

It is important to note that in the quarter to be reported, the company won a $950-million worth contract from U.S. Air Force for analytical and technical services. The company was also awarded a five-year $322-million task order to support the U.S. Marine Corps Intelligence Activity. A five-year $325-million contract from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Office of Procurement Operations (OPO) was also conferred on the company.

Moreover, the company’s acquisition of Kforce Government Solutions (KGS), which was completed in April, is likely to boost results in the soon-to-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says



The proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ManTech this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of beating estimates. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

ManTech’s Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00% make surprise prediction difficult.



Stocks to Consider



Here are some stocks worth considering with the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. AEIS has an Earnings ESP of +4.17% and a Zacks Rank of 1. The company is slated to release quarterly results on Nov 4. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



MeetMe, Inc. MEET has an Earnings ESP of +4.17% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is scheduled to report quarterly results on Nov 7.



DELL TECHNOLOGIES DELL has an Earnings ESP of +0.78% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is scheduled to report quarterly results on Nov 26.



5 Stocks Set to Double



Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.



Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.