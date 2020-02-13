ManTech (MANT) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

ManTech International Corporation MANT is slated to release fourth-quarter 2019 results on Feb 19.

For the fourth quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $584.65 million, indicating growth of 17.62% from the year-ago reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings stands at 60 cents, suggesting 20% rise from the year-earlier reported figure.

The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, missed the same once and matched it once with the positive surprise being 4.57%, on average.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Factors at Play

ManTech’s fourth-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from solid organic growth. Rising customer demand for the company’s differentiated services and solutions is expected to have remained a tailwind.

Growing contract wins from the U.S. government in the areas of defense, intelligence, homeland security and other federal civilian agencies are likely to have been constant tailwinds.

Extensions to existing contracts coupled with new contract wins from various customers are anticipated to have been key drivers.

Moreover, the company’s acquisitions of Kforce Government Solutions (KGS) and H2M Group are likely to have aided performance in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.

However, the competitive nature of the market makes us apprehensive this earnings season.

What Our Model Says

The proven Zacks model does not predict an earnings beat for ManTech this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of beating estimates. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

ManTech has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks worth considering as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:

Broadcom Inc. AVGO has an Earnings ESP of +1.72% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Anterix ATEX has an Earnings ESP of +3.57% and is Zacks #3 Ranked.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. AAOI has an Earnings ESP of +8.12% and is Zacks #3 Ranked.

