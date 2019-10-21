ManTech International (MANT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

ManTech International (MANT) closed the most recent trading day at $69.07, moving -0.23% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.69%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.91%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the defense contractor had lost 0.37% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.49% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.61% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MANT as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 30, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.60, up 9.09% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $558.76 million, up 12.38% from the prior-year quarter.

MANT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.32 per share and revenue of $2.17 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12.62% and +10.71%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MANT. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. MANT currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, MANT is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 29.87. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.41, which means MANT is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that MANT currently has a PEG ratio of 3.73. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.87 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 25, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.