ManTech International (MANT) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of ManTech International Corp (Symbol: MANT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $73.39, changing hands as high as $75.13 per share. ManTech International Corp shares are currently trading up about 8.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MANT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MANT's low point in its 52 week range is $54.025 per share, with $93.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $74.74.

