ManTech International (MANT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

ManTech International (MANT) closed the most recent trading day at $70.11, moving +0.76% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1%.

Heading into today, shares of the defense contractor had lost 0.57% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.45% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 1.22% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MANT as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 30, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.60, up 9.09% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $558.76 million, up 12.38% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.32 per share and revenue of $2.17 billion. These totals would mark changes of +12.62% and +10.71%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MANT. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. MANT currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, MANT currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 30.02. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.41.

We can also see that MANT currently has a PEG ratio of 3.75. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.89 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.