ManTech International (MANT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

ManTech International (MANT) closed the most recent trading day at $67.85, moving +0.77% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.12%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the defense contractor had lost 2.66% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.72% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.07% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MANT as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 30, 2019. In that report, analysts expect MANT to post earnings of $0.60 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 9.09%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $558.76 million, up 12.38% from the year-ago period.

MANT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.32 per share and revenue of $2.17 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12.62% and +10.71%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MANT. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. MANT currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that MANT has a Forward P/E ratio of 29.05 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.08, so we one might conclude that MANT is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that MANT currently has a PEG ratio of 3.63. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Computer - Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.86 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

