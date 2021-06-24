ManTech International Corporation's (NASDAQ:MANT) Popularity With Investors Is Under Threat From Overpricing

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 28.5x ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) may be sending bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 19x and even P/E's lower than 11x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Recent times haven't been advantageous for ManTech International as its earnings have been rising slower than most other companies. It might be that many expect the uninspiring earnings performance to recover significantly, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, ManTech International would need to produce impressive growth in excess of the market.

If we review the last year of earnings, the company posted a result that saw barely any deviation from a year ago. The longer-term trend has been no better as the company has no earnings growth to show for over the last three years either. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has definitely eluded the company recently.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 5.7% per annum as estimated by the nine analysts watching the company. With the market predicted to deliver 14% growth each year, the company is positioned for a weaker earnings result.

With this information, we find it concerning that ManTech International is trading at a P/E higher than the market. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. There's a good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

What We Can Learn From ManTech International's P/E?

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

Our examination of ManTech International's analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook isn't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as the predicted future earnings aren't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. This places shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

You always need to take note of risks, for example - ManTech International has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than ManTech International. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

