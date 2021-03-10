ManTech International Corporation (MANT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 11, 2021

ManTech International Corporation (MANT) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.38 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MANT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 18.75% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of MANT was $80.13, representing a -20.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $101.35 and a 45.04% increase over the 52 week low of $55.25.

MANT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Sea Limited (SE) and TAL Education Group (TAL). MANT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.97. Zacks Investment Research reports MANT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 5.51%, compared to an industry average of 21.8%.

