ManTech International Corporation (MANT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 10, 2021

ManTech International Corporation (MANT) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.38 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MANT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 18.75% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $87.43, the dividend yield is 1.74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MANT was $87.43, representing a -13.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $101.35 and a 41.22% increase over the 52 week low of $61.91.

MANT is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Facebook, Inc. (FB) and Accenture plc (ACN). MANT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.05. Zacks Investment Research reports MANT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 5.26%, compared to an industry average of 24%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MANT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

