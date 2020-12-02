ManTech International Corporation (MANT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 03, 2020

ManTech International Corporation (MANT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.32 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MANT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MANT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $77.19, the dividend yield is 1.66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MANT was $77.19, representing a -17.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $93.99 and a 39.72% increase over the 52 week low of $55.25.

MANT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Sea Limited (SE) and TAL Education Group (TAL). MANT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.18. Zacks Investment Research reports MANT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 12.1%, compared to an industry average of -2.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MANT Dividend History page.

