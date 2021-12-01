ManTech International Corporation (MANT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 02, 2021

ManTech International Corporation (MANT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.38 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MANT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MANT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $67.95, the dividend yield is 2.24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MANT was $67.95, representing a -32.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $101.35 and a 0.25% increase over the 52 week low of $67.78.

MANT is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Accenture plc (ACN) and Infosys Limited (INFY). MANT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.4. Zacks Investment Research reports MANT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 10.71%, compared to an industry average of 11.4%.

