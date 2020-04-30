MANT Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of ManTech International Corp (Symbol: MANT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $74.44, changing hands as low as $73.70 per share. ManTech International Corp shares are currently trading off about 13.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MANT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MANT's low point in its 52 week range is $55.2475 per share, with $93.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $74.56.

