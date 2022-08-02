Man’s trading nous highlights valuation riddle

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Man Group’s traders aren’t getting much credit. The hedge fund manager shrugged off market volatility to report a 28% year-on-year rise in earnings per share https://www.man.com/investor-relations in the first half of 2022. Yet its shares fell as much as 7% on Tuesday morning.

The $4 billion group’s results aren’t blemish-free. But its absolute return funds, which include the trend-following AHL strategies, booked investment gains of $1.6 billion in the quarter ending June. Performance fees rose to $404 million in the first half. Shareholders may be worrying that, in volatile markets, investors are more likely to liquidate funds that perform well. Moreover, Man’s high-octane performance may not last.

Still, assume the group can earn 14.5 pence per share this year from management fees, in line with Panmure Gordon forecasts. On a sector-average multiple of 13 times that fee stream alone is worth 190 pence per share. Deduct that from Man’s share price, and investors appear to be valuing the remaining performance fees at less than 4 times Panmure Gordon’s full-year forecast. It’s the kind of valuation conundrum that would confound Man’s traders. (By Neil Unmack)

Follow @Breakingviews https://twitter.com/Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Heineken’s post-Covid bounce can only go so far

China raises hope for emerging market debt

Chevron rewards investors

Aston Martin’s bumper loss needs bigger cash call

Unilever stuck in Ben & Jerry’s Israeli limbo

(Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Streisand Neto)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.